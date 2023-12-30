Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Prairie View 5-7, Texas A&M 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Prairie View Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. Texas A&M will be strutting in after a victory while Prairie View will be stumbling in from a loss.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Texas A&M was far and away the favorite against Houston Chr. The Aggies took their contest at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 79-52 victory over the Huskies. With Texas A&M ahead 40-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Texas A&M relied on the efforts of Andersson Garcia, who scored nine points along with 19 rebounds, and Hayden Hefner, who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, Prairie View pushed their score all the way to 89 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 103-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. Prairie View has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Prairie View's defeat came about despite a quality game from Chris Felix Jr., who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Charles Lane Jr., who scored 15 points.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 8-4. As for the Panthers, they bumped their record down to 5-7 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Everything went Texas A&M's way against Prairie View in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as Texas A&M made off with a 86-66 win. With Texas A&M ahead 53-32 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Texas A&M has won both of the games they've played against Prairie View in the last 6 years.