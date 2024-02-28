Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: South Carolina 22-5, Texas A&M 15-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Carolina is 8-2 against the Aggies since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Texas A&M took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on South Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Ole Miss typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Rebels by a score of 72-59. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% better than the opposition, as South Carolina's was.

South Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Collin Murray-Boyles led the charge by scoring 12 points along with five rebounds. B.J. Mack was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Aggies lost to the Volunteers, and the Aggies lost bad. The score wound up at 86-51.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their record up to 22-5. As for the Aggies, they dropped their record down to 15-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Carolina was pulverized by the Aggies 94-53 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point South Carolina was down 50-18.

Series History

South Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.