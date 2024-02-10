Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Tennessee 17-5, Texas A&M 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Reed Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune on Saturday.

In what's become a running theme this season, Tennessee gave their fans yet another huge win on Wednesday. They blew past the Tigers 88-68. With Tennessee ahead 50-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Tennessee's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dalton Knecht, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Zakai Zeigler was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact Texas A&M proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Aggies made off with a 79-60 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas A&M.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas A&M to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrece Radford, who scored 22 points. Another player making a difference was Andersson Garcia, who scored seven points along with 16 rebounds and five assists.

The Volunteers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 14-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tennessee came up short against the Aggies in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-63. Can Tennessee avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Texas A&M.