The 2025 college basketball coaching carousel continues to spin and Texas A&M is the latest school to be impacted. Kevin Willard taking the job at Villanova opened the job at Maryland, and the Terrapins pounced on a notable Power Four name, officially hiring Texas A&M's Buzz Williams on Tuesday. Williams leaves A&M after six seasons and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, though the Aggies never made the second weekend of the NCAA bracket during his tenure.

The Aggies have shown high-end basketball potential, reaching as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll this season. Who are the names that the Aggies will have on the Texas A&M basketball coaching hot board? If you love the Aggies, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Texas A&M in the future, be sure to see what the proven experts are saying at GigEm247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Texas A&M.

GigEm247's team of Texas A&M insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Texas A&M basketball coach search, including insights from Jeff Tarpley, who has covered Texas A&M athletics for more than 25 years and has deep-rooted ties inside and around the A&M community. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball coaching search and VIP intel on A&M football, basketball, baseball and more, as well as access to the GigEm247 VIP forums, where you can connect with other A&M fans and insiders.

And right now, GigEm247 is offering 75% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. GigEm247 already has a Texas A&M coaching hot board up with several surprising names. Head to GigEm247 now to see them all.

Top Texas A&M basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Texas A&M basketball coaching hot board is High Point head coach Alan Huss. A player at Creighton from 1997-2001, Huss worked his way through the coaching ranks before landing his first collegiate head coaching job at High Point in 2023.

He's been an overwhelming success, going 56-15 overall (27-5 Big South) and finishing as the runner-up in the CBI last season before leading the Panthers to their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance this year.

"If the Aggies wanted to go away from their ugly brand of basketball under Williams and embrace a more aesthetically pleasing style, Huss could be an ideal fit," Carter Karels of GigEm247 wrote. "He is known for having quite the efficient offense, which emphasizes analytics and getting to the free-throw line at a high rate." Get more Texas A&M coaching search updates at GigEm247.

How to get insider Texas A&M coaching search updates

GigEm247 has identified several other shocking candidates, including a conference rival who would be a "swing for the fences who is also somewhat realistic." You can see who they are at GigEm247.

Who are the top names in the Texas A&M basketball coaching search, and which SEC rival could the Aggies poach? Go to GigEm247 to see the Texas A&M coaching hot board and more, all from a site with extensive experience covering the Aggies, and find out.

And reminder, GigEm247 is offering 75% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to GigEm247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.