After six years as the Texas A&M basketball coach, Buzz Williams is trading the SEC for the Big Ten and is now Maryland's new head man. Williams led the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament the last three years, but he, nor any other Texas A&M coach, has ever led the program to an Elite Eight, let alone a Final Four. Aggies fans want someone who can get the program to break through in hoops and be known as more than just a football school. Texas A&M basketball is coming off four straight 20-win seasons, and there's never a shortage of top prospects around when you're located in the state of Texas.

Six of the last seven Texas A&M basketball coaches were plucked from mid-majors, so the Texas A&M basketball coaching search will be an expansive one not limited to coaches from big-name programs. If you love the Aggies, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Texas A&M in the future, be sure to see what the proven experts are saying at GigEm247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Texas A&M.

GigEm247's team of Texas A&M insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Texas A&M basketball coach search, including insights from Jeff Tarpley, who has covered Texas A&M athletics for more than 25 years and has deep-rooted ties inside and around the A&M community. Get all the inside scoop on the basketball coaching search and VIP intel on A&M football, basketball, baseball and more, as well as access to the GigEm247 VIP forums, where you can connect with other A&M fans and insiders.

And right now, GigEm247 is offering 75% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. GigEm247 already has a Texas A&M coaching hot board up with several surprising names. Head to GigEm247 now to see them all.

Top Texas A&M basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Texas A&M basketball coaching hot board is High Point head coach Alan Huss. He's spent just two years as a head coach at the collegiate level, but both of those seasons produced Big South regular season titles for High Point. He led the Panthers to this year's NCAA Tournament First Round after being the runner-up in the CBI Championship game in 2023-24. He's also been named Big South Coach of the Year in both seasons with the Panthers.

Prior to his first college HC job, Huss spent nine years as a college assistant, first with New Mexico (2014-17) and then at Creighton (2017-23), with the latter being his alma mater. Huss, however, did have head coaching experience prior to High Point, albeit it came at the high school level as he presided over three schools for eight years. As someone who's played for Dana Altman, and coached under Greg McDermott, Huss has learned from some of the most established coaches in the game and deservedly has piqued the interest of the Aggies. Get more Texas A&M coaching search updates at GigEm247.

How to get insider Texas A&M coaching search updates

GigEm247 has identified several other shocking candidates, including a conference rival who would be a "swing for the fences who is also somewhat realistic." You can see who they are at GigEm247.

Who are the top names in the Texas A&M basketball coaching search, and which SEC rival could the Aggies poach? Go to GigEm247 to see the Texas A&M coaching hot board and more, all from a site with extensive experience covering the Aggies, and find out.

And reminder, GigEm247 is offering 75% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to GigEm247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.