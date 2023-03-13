The OVC Tournament champion Southeast Missouri State Redhawks face the Southland Conference champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in a 2023 First Four matchup on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The Redhawks (19-16, 10-8 OVC), who have won four in a row, knocked off Tennessee Tech 89-82 in overtime on Saturday to win their conference tournament. The Islanders (23-10, 14-4 Southland), who have won 12 of 13, including four straight, defeated Northwest State 75-71 on Wednesday to earn the Southland crown. The Redhawks are making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2000, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost to Texas Southern 76-67 in last year's First Four matchup. The winner advances to face No. 1 seed Alabama in the South Region.

Tipoff from the University of Dayton Arena is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Islanders are 4-point favorites in the latest Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-CC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153. Before making any Texas A&M-CC vs. SEMO picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi spread: Texas A&M-CC -4

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over/under: 153 points

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi money line: SEMO +152, Texas A&M-CC -180

SEMO: The Redhawks have 238 steals, an average of seven per game

TAMCC: The Islanders are connecting on 79% of their free throws this season

Why Texas A&M-CC can cover

Senior guard Trevian Tennyson leads the Islanders. In 28.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is connecting on 44.3% of his field goals, including a blistering 41.2% from 3-point range, and 90.8% of his free throws. Tennyson has been red hot of late, reaching double-digit scoring in 20 consecutive games and in 28 games on the season, reaching 20 or more points seven times.

Senior forward Isaac Mushila has been a difference-maker this season. In 27 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists. He is nearly automatic at the free-throw line, connecting on 83.9% of his foul shots. Mushila has 12 double-doubles on the season, including 26 points and 17 rebounds in a 91-73 win over Trinity on Nov. 14.

Why Southeast Missouri State can cover

Helping power the Redhawks is sophomore guard Phillip Russell. In 32.3 minutes per game, Russell is averaging 18.2 points, five assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He is nearly automatic at the line, connecting on 81.7% of his free throws. He is coming off a 21-point, four-assist, two-steal and two-rebound performance in the OVC Championship Game win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. He has reached double-figure scoring in 19 consecutive games, including one double-double in that stretch.

Also leading Southeast Missouri State is senior guard Chris Harris, who was dominant in the OVC Tournament. He registered a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 91-83 win over Tennessee State in the quarterfinals, and scored 26 points in the championship game win over Tennessee Tech. In the 65-58 semifinal win over Morehead State, he scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three assists. For the year, he is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal per game.

