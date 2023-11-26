Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Denver 3-3, Texas A&M-Commerce 3-4

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will be playing in front of their home fans against the Denver Pioneers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Texas A&M-Commerce had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They walked away with a 97-86 victory over the Skyhawks. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Texas A&M-Commerce did.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers blew past the Cougars, posting a 100-68 victory at home.

The Lions' win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Pioneers, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas A&M-Commerce came up short against Denver in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 84-75.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.