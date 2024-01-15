Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-11, Texas A&M-Commerce 6-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Texas A&M-Commerce and three for Incarnate Word.

The point spread may have favored Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Huskies 69-65.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word managed to keep up with Northwestern State until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Cardinals took a serious blow against the Demons, falling 97-71. Incarnate Word has struggled against Northwestern State recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Incarnate Word struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Lions' loss dropped their record down to 6-10. As for the Cardinals, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce came up short against Incarnate Word in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 79-75. Will Texas A&M-Commerce have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word both have 1 win in their last 2 games.