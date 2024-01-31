Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-13, Texas A&M-Commerce 7-13

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Incarnate Word has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Texas A&M-Commerce took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Incarnate Word, who comes in off a win.

Even though Incarnate Word has not done well against the Huskies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cardinals snuck past the Huskies with a 79-75 win.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 69-54 to the Islanders. Having soared to a lofty 84 points in the game before, Texas A&M-Commerce's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Cardinals' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-13. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

Incarnate Word is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Incarnate Word didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Lions when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Incarnate Word since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Texas A&M-Commerce is a 5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word both have 1 win in their last 2 games.