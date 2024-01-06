Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: McNeese State 11-2, Texas A&M-Commerce 6-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. McNeese State is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Last Friday, the Cowboys earned a 87-76 win over the Wolverines.

Shahada Wells was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. The match was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Christian Shumate was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 130 points the game before, Texas A&M-Commerce faltered in their matchup on Monday. They were completely outmatched by the Horned Frogs on the road and fell 77-42. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Texas A&M-Commerce has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Texas A&M-Commerce got a solid performance out of Zondrick Garrett, who scored ten points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Garrett has scored all season. Less helpful for Texas A&M-Commerce was Tommie Lewis' abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Cowboys have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-2 record this season. As for the Lions, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M-Commerce, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Texas A&M-Commerce will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State barely slipped by Texas A&M-Commerce in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 79-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce has won 2 out of their last 3 games against McNeese State.