Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: N. Colorado 4-4, Texas A&M-Commerce 4-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas A&M-Commerce will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the N. Colorado Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Texas A&M-Commerce might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers last Sunday.

After soaring to 100 points the game before, Texas A&M-Commerce faltered in their match. They were dealt a punishing 90-47 loss at the hands of the Mustangs. Texas A&M-Commerce found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 12 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Matadors last Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win.

The Lions bumped their record down to 4-6 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.3 points per game. As for the Bears, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

While only Texas A&M-Commerce took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, N. Colorado is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Colorado is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

N. Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.