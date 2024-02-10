Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: New Orleans 8-15, Texas A&M-Commerce 8-15

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Texas A&M-Commerce is heading back home. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House.

Texas A&M-Commerce managed to keep up with the Cowboys until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: the Lions lost to the Cowboys, and the Lions lost bad. The score wound up at 77-51. Texas A&M-Commerce has struggled against the Cowboys recently, as their game on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came into Monday's matchup having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They claimed a resounding 84-58 victory over the Huskies at home. With that victory, New Orleans brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Lions have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Privateers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 8-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Texas A&M-Commerce have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given Texas A&M-Commerce's sizable advantage in that area, the Privateers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas A&M-Commerce couldn't quite finish off the Privateers in their previous meeting back in January and fell 88-85. Will Texas A&M-Commerce have more luck at home instead of on the road?

New Orleans has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M-Commerce.