Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-4, Texas A&M-Commerce 2-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Stonehill College Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Stonehill College might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Friday.

Stonehill College was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 101-67 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-37.

Despite their loss, Stonehill College saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tony Felder Jr., who scored 15 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Felder Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday the Lions sidestepped the Hawks for a 57-54 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Among those leading the charge was Tommie Lewis, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for Texas A&M-Commerce was Jerome Brewer Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Skyhawks bumped their record down to 1-4 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

While only Texas A&M-Commerce took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Monday, Texas A&M-Commerce is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stonehill College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M-Commerce struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce is a big 9-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

