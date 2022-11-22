Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 2-1; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will square off against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Don Haskins Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went the Islanders' way against the UTRGV Vaqueros this past Thursday as they made off with a 97-75 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield beat the Idaho Vandals 52-43 this past Wednesday.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 3-1 while Cal State Bakersfield sits at 2-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi enters the contest with 11.8 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But the Roadrunners come into the game boasting the 20th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.