Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: Houston Christian 7-17; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 15-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are heading back home. The Islanders and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Bank Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took down Southeastern Louisiana 83-72.
Meanwhile, Houston Christian was just a bucket short of a win on Saturday and fell 92-91 to the Nicholls State Colonels.
The Islanders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's victory brought them up to 15-9 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 7-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.6 on average. Less enviably, Houston Christian is stumbling into the contest with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston Christian.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Islanders are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Houston Christian 90 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78
- Mar 10, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Houston Christian 77 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84 vs. Houston Christian 78
- Feb 01, 2020 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 92 vs. Houston Christian 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Mar 03, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Feb 08, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. Houston Christian 76