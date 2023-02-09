Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Houston Christian 7-17; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 15-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are heading back home. The Islanders and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Bank Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took down Southeastern Louisiana 83-72.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian was just a bucket short of a win on Saturday and fell 92-91 to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's victory brought them up to 15-9 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 7-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.6 on average. Less enviably, Houston Christian is stumbling into the contest with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston Christian.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Islanders are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.