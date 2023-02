Who's Playing

Lamar @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Lamar 8-17; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 16-9

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at American Bank Center. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Islanders made easy work of the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday and carried off a 91-68 victory. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Lamar was able to grind out a solid win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday, winning 68-59.

The wins brought Texas A&M-Corpus Christi up to 16-9 and Lamar to 8-17. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 9-6 after wins this year, Lamar 1-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won seven out of their last 13 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.