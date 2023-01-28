Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: McNeese State 5-16; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 12-9

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys are 0-9 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. McNeese State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The Islanders will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

McNeese State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 70-65 to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was able to grind out a solid victory over the Colonels, winning 96-86.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with McNeese State, who are 9-10-1 against the spread.

McNeese State is now 5-16 while the Islanders sit at 12-9. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 5-6 after wins this year, and McNeese State is 3-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Odds

The Islanders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last nine years.