Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 1-0; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. The Islanders will take on Texas-San Antonio at 8 p.m. ET Friday at home. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The matchup between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi falling 63-44 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio made easy work of the Trinity (TX) Tigers on Monday and carried off a 74-47 win.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 0-1 while the Roadrunners sit at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Islanders are 356th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 76.6 on average. But Texas-San Antonio enters the contest with only 72.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Texas-San Antonio the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Odds

The Islanders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas-San Antonio both have three wins in their last six games.