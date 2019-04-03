Texas A&M expected to introduce Buzz Williams as its new coach on Thursday
Williams has long been rumored to be connected with TAMU, and the marriage appears imminent
Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams is set to become the new Texas A&M coach. Williams will be in College Station, Texas, this week and is expected to be introduced as the next coach of the Aggies on Thursday, according to a Tuesday night report from Jon Rothstein. A source confirmed to CBS Sports that Williams is expected to be in College Station on Wednesday with a press conference set for Thursday afternoon.
Texas A&M's players have been notified of the coaching change, the source added.
Multiple sources have told CBS Sports that Texas A&M, with the help of boosters, is prepared to pay Williams more money -- easily north of $3 million annually -- than it's ever paid a basketball coach in its history. This after being on the hook for approximately $5 million for Billy Kennedy and his staff, who were fired in March after eight seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Williams has long been connected to the Texas A&M opening. The Lone Star State native spent the past five seasons at Virginia Tech, going 100-69 and taking the Hokies to three straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history. Williams was previously at Marquette, where he spent six seasons and made five NCAA Tournaments. His career coaching record is 253-155.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: UCLA's comical pursuit of Cal
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the upcoming Final Four
-
Is that Zion throwing down at a rec gym?
Williamson may or may not have been slamming it down on some amateurs after losing in the Elite...
-
2019 NIT: Schedule, results, bracket
The Bison caught fire down the stretch to defeat Wichita State at Madison Square Garden
-
Texas vs. TCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Texas vs. TCU 10,000 times
-
Olson, Battier selected to Hoops Hall
Three former coaches and six players make up this year's 2019 College Basketball Hall of Fame...
-
Top Picks: Two NIT plays and more
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets