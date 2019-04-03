Texas A&M expected to introduce Buzz Williams as its new coach on Thursday

Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams is set to become the new Texas A&M coach. Williams will be in College Station, Texas, this week and is expected to be introduced as the next coach of the Aggies on Thursday, according to a Tuesday night report from Jon Rothstein. A source confirmed to CBS Sports that Williams is expected to be in College Station on Wednesday with a press conference set for Thursday afternoon.

Texas A&M's players have been notified of the coaching change, the source added.

Multiple sources have told CBS Sports that Texas A&M, with the help of boosters, is prepared to pay Williams more money -- easily north of $3 million annually -- than it's ever paid a basketball coach in its history. This after being on the hook for approximately $5 million for Billy Kennedy and his staff, who were fired in March after eight seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Williams has long been connected to the Texas A&M opening. The Lone Star State native spent the past five seasons at Virginia Tech, going 100-69 and taking the Hokies to three straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history. Williams was previously at Marquette, where he spent six seasons and made five NCAA Tournaments. His career coaching record is 253-155.