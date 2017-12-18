Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder out 2-3 weeks with knee injury
Gilder is the Aggies' third-leading scorer this season
Texas A&M shooting guard Admon Gilder will be sidelined the next two to three weeks as he recovers from a knee injury, the school announced on Monday.
Gilder, a junior, suffered the injury during the Aggies' 113-66 win over Savannah State last Wednesday. He was limited to 22 minutes in the contest, just a tick below his 29.7 average, but still managed to score 15 points and add 3 rebounds in the lopsided contest.
The school did not expound on the nature of the injury, however TexAgs.com reported that he underwent surgery on Monday to repair a torn lateral meniscus.
Gilder is the third-leading scorer for the eighth-ranked Aggies this season, putting up 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He's been Texas A&M's most reliable shooting guard and outside threat, too, starting in nine of A&M's 10 games and putting up double figures in scoring in all but three contests. He's also shooting 43.6 percent from the 3-point line.
In Gilder's absence, freshmen T.J. Starks and J.J. Caldwell will likely see an uptick in playing time and an expanded role in the lethal Texas A&M offense, which is 27th in adjusted efficiency this season according to KenPom.com.
Texas A&M has just two remaining non-conference games against Northern Kentucky and Buffalo before it kicks off SEC play on Dec. 30 against Alabama.
