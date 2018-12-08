Texas A&M 'perplexed' when Boston College doesn't travel to game due to rain forcing its cancellation

Boston College and Texas A&M will not play Saturday after the Eagles, traveling from Boston, refused to travel and play on the same day of the game.

The Eagles were slated to travel by charter to face the Aggies in College Station, Texas, but Boston College -- after experiencing travel delays on Friday -- says its team's pilot wasn't comfortable landing due to the excess amount of rain the area has received. KBTX-TV reports that the area received 4.27 inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday, setting a new daily rainfall record.

"We are perplexed by this decision and disappointed for our student-athletes and fans," Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said in a statement.

Texas A&M offered to push back the tip tip from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but Boston College refused and insisted on moving the game to Sunday, according to the Houston Chronicle. Boston College said in a statement that it proposed a 9 p.m. tip -- 2 hours later than A&M proposed -- but the two sides couldn't agree to a compromise.

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is paramount," Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond, said. "Under no circumstances will we put our student-athletes in harm's way."

There is no imminent plan to reschedule the first of the home-and-home series. Fans who purchased tickets for the game will receive full refunds.