Texas A&M is set to hire Samford's Bucky McMillan as its next basketball coach, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirmed Friday night. McMillan is expected to sign a five-year contract with the school and will succeed former coach Buzz Williams, who took the vacant job at Maryland earlier this week.

McMillan, 41, has been at Samford since 2020 and went 99-52 during his tenure at the school. Samford reached the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to Kansas in the first round. The Bulldogs went 22-11 this season and lost in the opening round of the NIT.

McMillan will bring one of the most creative offensive systems to Texas A&M. McMillan's relentless, up-tempo style of offense has been coined "Buckyball." Samford finished this season ranked 15th in average possession length, per KenPom.com.

McMillan will take over a program that has won at least 21 games during the last four seasons. Texas A&M's 2024-25 season ended with a loss to No. 5 seed Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month.

This story will be updated