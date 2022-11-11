Who's Playing
Abilene Christian @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Abilene Christian 1-0; Texas A&M 1-0
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies will stay at home another game and welcome the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Reed Arena. The Aggies earned an 81-80 win in their most recent contest against Abilene Christian in November of last year.
The sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown A&M laid on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Five players on A&M scored in the double digits: Wade Taylor IV (18), Henry Coleman III (14), Hayden Hefner (12), Dexter Dennis (11), and Manny Obaseki (10).
Meanwhile, Abilene Christian beat the Jackson State Tigers 65-56 on Monday.
A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 20.5-point spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. In Texas A&M's win, Wade Taylor IV had 18 points in addition to five rebounds and Dexter Dennis had 11 points along with five boards. We'll see if the Wildcats have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 12, 2021 - Texas A&M 81 vs. Abilene Christian 80