Who's Playing
Arkansas @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Arkansas 17-8; Texas A&M 18-7
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Reed Arena. The Aggies are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
A&M had enough points to win and then some against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, taking their contest 74-62. Texas A&M's guard Wade Taylor IV was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 23 points.
Meanwhile, Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-64 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Guard Davonte Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Razorbacks; Davis played for 37 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.
A&M is now 18-7 while Arkansas sits at 17-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: A&M have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 25th in college basketball. But Arkansas comes into the matchup boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
Series History
Arkansas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Arkansas 81 vs. Texas A&M 70
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas A&M 82 vs. Arkansas 64
- Jan 22, 2022 - Arkansas 76 vs. Texas A&M 73
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas A&M 86 vs. Arkansas 81
- Mar 06, 2021 - Arkansas 87 vs. Texas A&M 80
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas A&M 77 vs. Arkansas 69
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arkansas 69 vs. Texas A&M 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas A&M 87 vs. Arkansas 80
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arkansas 73 vs. Texas A&M 71
- Feb 17, 2018 - Arkansas 94 vs. Texas A&M 75
- Jan 30, 2018 - Texas A&M 80 vs. Arkansas 66
- Feb 22, 2017 - Arkansas 86 vs. Texas A&M 77
- Jan 17, 2017 - Arkansas 62 vs. Texas A&M 60
- Jan 27, 2016 - Arkansas 74 vs. Texas A&M 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas A&M 92 vs. Arkansas 69