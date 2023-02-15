Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Arkansas 17-8; Texas A&M 18-7

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Reed Arena. The Aggies are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

A&M had enough points to win and then some against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, taking their contest 74-62. Texas A&M's guard Wade Taylor IV was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-64 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Guard Davonte Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Razorbacks; Davis played for 37 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.

A&M is now 18-7 while Arkansas sits at 17-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: A&M have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 25th in college basketball. But Arkansas comes into the matchup boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.80%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M.