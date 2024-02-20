We've got another exciting SEC matchup on the schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reed Arena. Texas A&M is 15-10 overall and 9-3 at home, while Arkansas is 12-13 overall and 1-5 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas spread: Texas A&M -10.5

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas over/under: 145 points

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas money line: Texas A&M: -577, Arkansas: +420

What you need to know about Texas A&M

The Aggies found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 100-75 punch to the gut against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Texas A&M has now lost two consecutive games. Despite the loss, Texas A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays.

Tyrece Radford, who scored 22 points, was perhaps the best of all. Solomon Washington was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds. Even though they lost on Saturday, the Aggies dominated the offensive glass and finished the game with 26 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Alabama only pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-67 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Makhi Mitchell, who almost dropped a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. The Razorbacks also got some help courtesy of Khalif Battle, who scored 18 points.

Arkansas is now 3-9 in its last 12 games. The Razorbacks have lost eight of their last nine games on the road and they're 4-12 against the spread in their last 16 games overall.

