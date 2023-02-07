Who's Playing

Auburn @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Auburn 17-6; Texas A&M 16-7

What to Know

The #25 Auburn Tigers are 2-7 against the Texas A&M Aggies since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Auburn and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while Auburn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Auburn as they fell 46-43 to the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday. Guard Allen Flanigan wasn't much of a difference maker for Auburn; Flanigan played for 28 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday A&M proved too difficult a challenge. A&M took their game against UGA by a conclusive 82-57 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12 points in A&M's favor. Texas A&M's guard Tyrece Radford was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Auburn is now 17-6 while the Aggies sit at 16-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them eighth in college basketball. A&M is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M have won seven out of their last nine games against Auburn.