Texas A&M vs. Auburn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The No. 17 Auburn Tigers will look to stay perfect at home when they host the Texas A&M Aggies in a key Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday evening. The Tigers (24-5), who are tied for second in the SEC with LSU at 11-5, are 16-0 at home, while the Aggies (14-14), who are tied for seventh in the conference at 8-8, are 4-4 on the road. Texas A&M leads the all-time series 10-5, including a 5-1 mark at Auburn.

Tip-off from Auburn Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133. Before making any Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Texas A&M vs. Auburn. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Auburn vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -12.5

Texas A&M vs. Auburn over-under: 133 points

Texas A&M vs. Auburn money line: Texas A&M +586, Auburn -967

TAM: Has won nine of the last 12 meetings with Auburn

AUB: Is sixth nationally in total rebounds at 41.0 per game

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers are looking to complete just their third perfect season at home since the 1968-69 season, joining the 1974-75 (12-0) and 1998-99 (15-0) teams. Following a comeback victory against Tennessee on Feb. 22, Auburn has earned at least 10 wins in SEC play for a third consecutive season, something that has been accomplished just once before in program history (1958-1960).

Offensively, Samir Doughty leads the Tigers in scoring at 15.9 points per game and is averaging 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He has scored in double-figures in 11 of the past 12 games, including four 22 or more point games. Doughty scored 26 points in a 91-90 overtime win over LSU on Feb. 8.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Even so, the Tigers aren't a lock to cover the Texas A&M vs. Auburn spread. That's because the Aggies have won three of their past five games. Texas A&M's defense has prided itself in taking charges and is one of the best teams in the country in doing so. The Aggies have drawn 46 charges this season with senior guard Wendell Mitchell leading the way with 23.

Junior guard-forward Savion Flagg, who averages 10.5 points, has scored in double-figures in each of the last six games and is second on the team at 13.8 points per game over that span. Senior forward Josh Nebo, who leads A&M in scoring at 12 points per game, ranks second among NCAA career active leaders in blocked shots and is third in the SEC with 1.9 per game.

