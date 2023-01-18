Who's Playing

Florida @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Florida 10-7; Texas A&M 12-5

What to Know

The Florida Gators haven't won a game against the Texas A&M Aggies since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Gators and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena.

Florida beat the Missouri Tigers 73-64 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Florida's forward Colin Castleton, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday A&M proved too difficult a challenge. A&M claimed a resounding 94-53 victory over the Gamecocks on the road. Guard Wade Taylor IV and forward Henry Coleman III were among the main playmakers for the Aggies as the former had 20 points along with five boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Gators to 10-7 and A&M to 12-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M have won five out of their last nine games against Florida.