Who's Playing

Florida @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Florida 10-7; Texas A&M 12-5

What to Know

The Florida Gators haven't won a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Gators and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Florida beat the Missouri Tigers 73-64 this past Saturday. Florida's forward Colin Castleton did his thing and posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, A&M took their contest on the road this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 94-53 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. A&M relied on the efforts of guard Wade Taylor IV, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and forward Henry Coleman III, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Gators are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Atlantic Owls Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-74. In other words, don't count the Aggies out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.94

Odds

The Aggies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas A&M have won five out of their last nine games against Florida.