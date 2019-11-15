Texas A&M vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas A&M (home) vs. Gonzaga (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-0; Gonzaga 3-0

Last Season Records: Texas A&M 14-18; Gonzaga 30-3

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Reed Arena. Texas A&M will need to watch out since Gonzaga has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Everything came up roses for the Bulldogs against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks as the squad secured a 97-66 win. No one put up better numbers for Gonzaga than F Filip Petrusev, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Texas A&M took down the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-57 on Monday. G Jay Jay Chandler and G Andre Gordon were among the main playmakers for Texas A&M as the former had 17 points and the latter had 14 points. Gordon didn't help his team much against the NW State Demons, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 3-0 and the Aggies to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.18

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

Texas A&M and Gonzaga both have one win in their last two games.