Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Kentucky 22-5; Texas A&M 14-12

What to Know

The #8 Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Reed Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as UK skips in on six wins and A&M on three.

The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Florida Gators this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 65-59 win. Guard Immanuel Quickley took over for UK, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 40% of their total).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as A&M wrapped it up with an 87-75 victory at home. A&M can attribute much of their success to guard Quenton Jackson, who had 18 points.

UK is now 22-5 while A&M sits at 14-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 11th in college basketball. A&M is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 27th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against Texas A&M.