Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Kentucky 22-5; Texas A&M 14-12
What to Know
The #8 Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Reed Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as UK skips in on six wins and A&M on three.
The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Florida Gators this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 65-59 win. Guard Immanuel Quickley took over for UK, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 40% of their total).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as A&M wrapped it up with an 87-75 victory at home. A&M can attribute much of their success to guard Quenton Jackson, who had 18 points.
UK is now 22-5 while A&M sits at 14-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 11th in college basketball. A&M is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 27th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against Texas A&M.
- Jan 08, 2019 - Kentucky 85 vs. Texas A&M 74
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas A&M 85 vs. Kentucky 74
- Jan 09, 2018 - Kentucky 74 vs. Texas A&M 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kentucky 71 vs. Texas A&M 63
- Jan 03, 2017 - Kentucky 100 vs. Texas A&M 58
- Mar 13, 2016 - Kentucky 82 vs. Texas A&M 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas A&M 79 vs. Kentucky 77
