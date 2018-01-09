Texas A&M vs. Kentucky odds: Picks, predictions from expert who's 8-1 on Wildcats games

Two SEC teams with strong NCAA Tournament aspirations collide Tuesday when Kentucky hosts Texas A&M at Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. ET in a nationally televised showdown. The line has already been on the move with Kentucky going from a seven-point favorite down to six, and then back up to seven Tuesday morning.

Nagel knows that Texas A&M, after a blistering start in nonconference play that helped launch the Aggies all the way to No. 11 in the nation, has fallen back to Earth with three straight losses to open SEC play.

Offense, which was a strength early in the season, has been the primary issue for the Aggies, as they are only averaging 63.6 points in conference play and have fallen out of the top 100 nationally in scoring.

Kentucky, meanwhile, played poorly in the second half in a 76-65 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but the Wildcats had won three in a row, and 10 of 11, before that. They come into this game ranked No. 21 in the nation at 12-3 overall.

But just because A&M has been struggling recently doesn't mean that the Aggies can't go on the road and at least cover the spread.

The Aggies were missing several key players due to illness in their loss to LSU over the weekend, but they're expected to have Robert Williams (8.4 points per game, 10 rebounds per game) and Admon Gilder (12.7 rpg) back in the lineup Tuesday.

And Texas A&M has proven it can play with anybody this season. The Aggies went on the road against a USC squad that was ranked No. 10 at the time and got a 16-point win. They also knocked off West Virginia and Oklahoma State this season.

