Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas A&M

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Reed Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Aggies fell in the NIT finals 73-72 to the Xavier Musketeers after a 27-13 regular season. On the other hand, Louisiana-Monroe struggled last year, ending up 13-18.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: A&M was fifth best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with ten on average. Less enviably, the Warhawks had difficulties with turnovers as their opponents averaged 7.4 steals per game (the 40th most, or bottom 89%, in college basketball). In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.90

Odds

The Aggies are a big 21-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.