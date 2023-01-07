Who's Playing

LSU @ Texas A&M

Current Records: LSU 12-2; Texas A&M 9-5

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies haven't won a game against the LSU Tigers since Feb. 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. A&M and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. The Aggies should still be riding high after a win, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Wednesday, A&M narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Florida Gators 66-63. Guard Tyrece Radford (17 points), guard Wade Taylor IV (17 points), and forward Julius Marble II (17 points) were the top scorers for A&M.

Speaking of close games: LSU was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 74-71 to the Kentucky Wildcats. Despite the defeat, LSU got a solid performance out of forward KJ Williams, who had 23 points.

The Aggies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wofford Terriers Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-62. In other words, don't count the Tigers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LSU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M.