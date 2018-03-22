Texas A&M vs. Michigan odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks from model on 15-3 roll

No. 3 seed Michigan takes on seventh-seeded Texas A&M in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday at 7:37 p.m. ET. Michigan is favored by three points, the same as where the line opened. It had moved to -2.5 before rebounding. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137, up three from the open.

Before picking a side in this huge 2018 March Madness game, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying. The advanced computer model enters the 2018 Sweet 16 on an astonishing 15-3 run on its NCAA Tournament picks.

It is also 4-0 on point-spread picks in games involving Michigan or Texas A&M in the tournament. Anybody following those selections is up huge right now.

Now the computer has simulated Michigan vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you it's calling for 130 points to be scored, clearing the under with seven to spare. And it also has an extremely strong pick for one side of the spread, saying you can count on it almost 60 percent of the time. You can get that March Madness 2018 pick only over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Texas A&M's up-and-down play this season.



The Aggies (22-22) were just 9-9 in the SEC and didn't make it past their first game in the conference tournament. They had seven-game and four-game winning streaks during the regular season, but also had five-game and three-game losing skids.



However, A&M did enough to make the 2018 NCAA Tournament and they've been at their best on the biggest stage, knocking off 10-seed Providence in the first round and then stunning 2-seed UNC 86-65 over the weekend. They held both teams to an average of 67 points.

They'll get another huge test Thursday against a 30-7 Michigan team that might feel like a team of destiny following its shocking buzzer-beater against 6-seed Houston.

The Wolverines survived the opening weekend thanks to freshman Jordan Poole's three-pointer at the buzzer to push past the Cougars. That gave the Big Ten Tournament champs their 11th consecutive win.

No team has scored more than 66 points against Michigan in the postseason. The Wolverines have also been extremely strong against the spread all season, going 21-12 overall and 12-7 away from home.

So what side should you take? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan-Texas A&M spread hits almost 60 percent of the time, all from the computer model that is undefeated on point-spread picks involving these teams and enters the Sweet 16 on a 15-3 run on NCAA Tournament picks.