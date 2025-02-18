The eighth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies will look to stay in the SEC title chase when they take on the No. 22-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Texas A&M is coming off a 69-61 win over Arkansas on Saturday, while Mississippi State downed Mississippi 81-71 that same day. The Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC), who have won five in a row and are tied for third in the conference with Florida, are 4-3 on the road in 2024-25. The Bulldogs (18-7, 6-6 SEC), who are tied with Kentucky for eighth place, are 8-4 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss., is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Texas A&M has won 10 of 19 meetings between the teams. Mississippi State is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State spread: Mississippi State -2.5



Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State over/under: 143.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State money line: Mississippi State -144, Texas A&M +121

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Mississippi State

Sophomore guard Josh Hubbard has played well against ranked opponents this season. In an 88-84 loss to fourth-ranked Alabama, he poured in 38 points, while dishing out three assists. He has not scored fewer than 10 points in a game against a team in the Top-25 this season. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 32.5 minutes.

Junior forward KeShawn Murphy has been dominant at times this season and has registered four double-doubles despite coming off the bench. In an 81-68 loss to third-ranked Florida on Feb. 11, he scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in an 84-81 overtime win over No. 21-ranked Mississippi on Jan. 18. In 25 games, including three starts, he is averaging 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Texas A&M

Senior guard Wade Taylor IV nearly had a double-double in Saturday's win over Arkansas, scoring 18 points, while dishing out nine assists and adding three steals. He had 25 points, two assists and two rebounds in a 76-72 win at South Carolina on Feb. 1. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.9 minutes. He connects on 88.6% of his free throws.

Also helping power the Aggies is senior guard Zhuric Phelps. He has one double-double on the season and came close to registering his second in Saturday's win over Arkansas. In that game, he scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made four steals in 29 minutes of action. He is in his first season with Texas A&M after playing the past three years at SMU. In 24 games this season, including 23 starts, Phelps is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals in 28.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is going under on the total, projecting 142 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State, and which side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.