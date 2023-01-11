Who's Playing

Missouri @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Missouri 13-2; Texas A&M 10-5

What to Know

The #20 Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Reed Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with A&M winning the first 67-64 on the road and Mizzou taking the second 70-66.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Mizzou sidestepped the Vanderbilt Commodores for an 85-82 win. Four players on Mizzou scored in the double digits: guard Kobe Brown (18), guard DeAndre Gholston (18), guard D'Moi Hodge (17), and forward Noah Carter (16).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Aggies and the LSU Tigers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as A&M wrapped it up with a 69-56 victory at home. A&M can attribute much of their success to guard Dexter Dennis, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds.

Mizzou is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Mizzou to 13-2 and A&M to 10-5. In Missouri's win, DeAndre Gholston had 18 points and D'Moi Hodge had 17 points. We'll see if A&M have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M have won nine out of their last 13 games against Missouri.