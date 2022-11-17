Who's Playing

Murray State @ No. 24 Texas A&M

Current Records: Murray State 1-1; Texas A&M 2-0

What to Know

The #24 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Murray State Racers at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center.

The Aggies strolled past the Abilene Christian Wildcats with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 77-58. A&M got double-digit scores from four players: guard Wade Taylor IV (21), guard Tyrece Radford (13), forward Henry Coleman III (13), and guard Dexter Dennis (13).

Meanwhile, MSU was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders 90-53 at home.

Their wins bumped A&M to 2-0 and MSU to 1-1. In their win, A&M relied heavily on Wade Taylor IV, who had 21 points. the Racers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.