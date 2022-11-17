The 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational opens on Thursday with a quadruple-header of college basketball action. In the second game of the day, the Texas A&M Aggies take on the Murray State Racers. Texas A&M is 2-0 this season with wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Abilene Christian. Murray State is 1-1 this season after a 31-win campaign in 2021-22.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Conway, S.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Aggies as 12.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138 in the latest Murray State vs. Texas A&M odds.

Texas A&M vs. Murray State spread: Texas A&M -12.5

Texas A&M vs. Murray State over/under: 138 points

Texas A&M vs. Murray State money line: Texas A&M -900, Murray State +600

MSU: The Racers are 3-4 against the spread in the last seven neutral-site games

TAMU: The Aggies are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 neutral-site games

Why Murray State can cover

Murray State should be able to take advantage of Texas A&M's suboptimal ball security. The Aggies are committing a turnover on 22.7% of offensive possessions and have one of the worst live-ball turnover rates (14.4%) in the country. Texas A&M is also shooting only 67.9% at the free throw line, and Murray State is above-average in free throw prevention. Opponents are shooting only 32.3% from 3-point range against Murray State, and the Racers do have strengths on offense.

Murray State's 13.5% turnover rate is in the top 35 of the country, and only 2.5% of the team's shots have been blocked to begin the season. Murray State is also above-average in creating free throws, and Texas A&M is below-average in preventing free throw attempts on defense. Texas A&M also has a meager 8.2% block rate on defense.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M's statistical profile is highly impressive to this point. On offense, the Aggies are in the top 25 of the country in shooting efficiency, making 42.9% of 3-point attempts and 56.9% of 2-point attempts. Texas A&M is also in the top 20 of the nation in free throw creation rate, and the Aggies are creating extra chances with a 34.9% offensive rebound rate. Murray State is forcing a turnover on only 12.2% of defensive possessions, outside the top 300 nationally, and the Racers have ugly rates in blocks (4.7%) and steals (4.1%).

The Racers are also below-average in defensive rebounding and 2-point defense, with Texas A&M bringing the superior overall defense into this matchup. The Aggies are in the top 25 of the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and opponents are shooting only 35.6% on 2-point shots against Texas A&M. Texas A&M is securing almost 76% of available defensive rebounds, and Murray State is poor on the offensive glass and in generating assists.

