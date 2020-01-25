Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-9; Texas A&M 9-8
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are on the road again this evening and play against the Texas A&M Aggies at 4 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Oklahoma State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
The Cowboys came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, falling 89-82. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from six players: guard Thomas Dziagwa (14), guard Lindy Waters III (14), guard Jonathan Laurent (13), forward Cameron McGriff (12), guard Isaac Likekele (12), and guard Avery Anderson III (12).
Meanwhile, A&M escaped with a win against the Missouri Tigers by the margin of a single basket, 66-64. Forward Josh Nebo (14 points), guard Savion Flagg (14 points), and forward Emanuel Miller (12 points) were the top scorers for A&M.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
Texas A&M's win lifted them to 9-8 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 9-9. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Nov 20, 2017 - Texas A&M 72 vs. Oklahoma State 55
-
