Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-9; Texas A&M 9-8

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are on the road again this evening and play against the Texas A&M Aggies at 4 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Oklahoma State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The Cowboys came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, falling 89-82. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from six players: guard Thomas Dziagwa (14), guard Lindy Waters III (14), guard Jonathan Laurent (13), forward Cameron McGriff (12), guard Isaac Likekele (12), and guard Avery Anderson III (12).

Meanwhile, A&M escaped with a win against the Missouri Tigers by the margin of a single basket, 66-64. Forward Josh Nebo (14 points), guard Savion Flagg (14 points), and forward Emanuel Miller (12 points) were the top scorers for A&M.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 9-8 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 9-9. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.