Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-4; Texas A&M 6-6

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Reed Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

If Ole Miss was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 74-54 beatdown from the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday. G Devontae Shuler (12 points) and F Khadim Sy (12 points) were the top scorers for the Rebels.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-59 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. G Andre Gordon (15 points) and G Wendell Mitchell (13 points) were the top scorers for A&M.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Ole Miss are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Rebels are a 3-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Texas A&M have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.