Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss basketball game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Ole Miss 9-4; Texas A&M 6-6
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels' road trip will continue as they head to Reed Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
If Ole Miss was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 74-54 beatdown from the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday. G Devontae Shuler (12 points) and F Khadim Sy (12 points) were the top scorers for the Rebels.
Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-59 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. G Andre Gordon (15 points) and G Wendell Mitchell (13 points) were the top scorers for A&M.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Ole Miss are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Rebels are a 3-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas A&M have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Ole Miss 75 vs. Texas A&M 71
- Jan 16, 2018 - Texas A&M 71 vs. Ole Miss 69
- Jan 25, 2017 - Texas A&M 80 vs. Ole Miss 76
- Feb 16, 2016 - Texas A&M 71 vs. Ole Miss 56
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Maryland game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) game 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic