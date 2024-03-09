It wasn't long ago both Texas A&M and Ole Miss were regarded as NCAA Tournament bubble teams. Now, they are fighting for their postseason lives as they prepare to square off Saturday on CBS in the regular season finale for both.

The Rebels started 18-3 and have reached 20 victories for the first time since 2019 under first-year coach Chris Beard, but have dropped seven of their last nine. A win would help restore momentum entering next week's SEC Tournament as Ole Miss looks to put a strong finish on a foundation-setting season.

Texas A&M was picked to finish second in the SEC preseason media poll but saw its hopes of earning a double-bye to the league tournament fizzle amid a five-game February losing streak. The Aggies have won two straight over Georgia and Mississippi State to begin March, but they still have a ton of work to do to have any hope of reaching the Big Dance.

Ole Miss won the first meeting 71-68 on Jan. 27 behind a 10 of 24 performance from beyond the arc. It was one of five instances in which the Rebels have knocked down 10 or more 3-pointers in league play. They are 5-0 in those games and 11-0 overall when making nine or more 3-pointers. Running the Rebels off the 3-point line will be critical for A&M's defense in what's expected to be a tightly contested SEC battle.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Saturday, March 9 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: The Pavilion -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Ole Miss has dropped two straight at home and will be motivated to give its fans a positive memory entering the postseason. Look for coach Chris Beard's club to come out with the energy and offensive firepower needed to squeak out a win over an A&M team that has just three road victories in league play. With SEC Tournament seeding on the line and both teams desperately seeking momentum after playing a tight game in January, this has the makings of a dramatic showdown. Prediction: Ole Miss -1

