Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Oregon State 4-5; Texas A&M 5-3

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Reed Arena at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Beavers lost a heartbreaker to the USC Trojans when they met in February, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. Oregon State was just a bucket short of a win and fell 63-62 to USC. Guard Jordan Pope had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 86-71 to the Boise State Broncos. A&M got double-digit scores from five players: guard Wade Taylor IV (16), forward Henry Coleman III (12), guard Tyrece Radford (11), guard Dexter Dennis (10), and forward Solomon Washington (10).

Oregon State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oregon State is now 4-5 while the Aggies sit at 5-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Beavers are stumbling into the contest with the 27th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Oregon State, A&M ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in A&M's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 13-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last eight years.