Who's Playing

Penn State @ Texas A&M

Regular Season Records: Penn State 22-13; Texas A&M 25-9

What to Know

The #17 Texas A&M Aggies and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to clash at 9:55 p.m. ET March 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. A&M will be hoping to build upon the 98-87 win they picked up against the Nittany Lions when they previously played in November of 2017.

The game between the Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday was not particularly close, with A&M falling 82-63. One thing holding A&M back was the mediocre play of guard Tyrece Radford, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Penn State as they fell 67-65 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Penn State had strong showings from guard Seth Lundy, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Camren Wynter, who had 14 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:55 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:55 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.