Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-8; Texas A&M 7-5

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Reed Arena. The Aggies earned a 73-53 win in their most recent contest against Prairie View A&M in December of 2017.

The NW State Demons typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday A&M proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for A&M in a 64-52 victory over NW State. Guard Tyrece Radford and forward Henry Coleman III were among the main playmakers for A&M as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 24 points along with seven boards. Coleman III hadn't helped his team much against the Wofford Terriers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Coleman III's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, a win for the Panthers just wasn't in the stars last Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 94-63 bruising that they suffered against the New Mexico Lobos. Guard Will Douglas (17 points) and guard Kyle Harding (15 points) were the top scorers for Prairie View A&M.

Texas A&M's win lifted them to 7-5 while Prairie View A&M's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if Prairie View A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.