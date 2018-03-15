Texas A&M vs. Providence odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from expert who's 4-1 on Aggies games

Friday's 2018 NCAA Tournament action tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET with a 7-10 matchup between Texas A&M and Providence on CBS. While the Aggies fell to Alabama in the second round of the SEC tournament, the Friars took eventual top seed Villanova into overtime in the Big East final.



Texas A&M opened as a 3.5-point favorite and now is laying 2.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138, down from its opening of 138.5.



Two weeks ago, Nagel made another strong Aggies pick, confidently selecting Texas A&M as a one-point underdog against Georgia. He wisely recognized that the Aggies were in desperation mode after a recent three-game skid and that the Bulldogs would experience a letdown after a dominant win over LSU. The result: Texas A&M won outright, allowing Nagel to cover.



Nagel knows Texas A&M can cover the spread by taking advantage of its huge size advantage inside the paint. Center Tyler Davis is 6-foot-10, as is leading rebounder forward Robert Williams. Providence doesn't have the bigs to consistently patrol the paint.



But Providence can hang within the spread -- or win outright -- by forcing the rock out of Davis' hands. The Aggies' leading scorer nets 14.5 points per contest and is hitting 58 percent of his shots from the field. Pushing Texas A&M to shoot from the perimeter is key, as the Aggies convert only 33 percent of their three-point attempts. They're also dreadful from the charity stripe, sinking just 67 percent of their free throws.



