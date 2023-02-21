Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Tennessee 20-7; Texas A&M 20-7

What to Know

The #10 Tennessee Volunteers are 6-2 against the Texas A&M Aggies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Volunteers and A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Tennessee won both of their matches against A&M last season (90-80 and 65-50) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The game between Tennessee and the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Tennessee falling 66-54. Guard Santiago Vescovi (17 points) and guard Jahmai Mashack (16 points) were the top scorers for Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, winning 69-60. It was another big night for A&M's guard Wade Taylor IV, who had 21 points and six assists.

Tennessee and A&M now sit at an identical 20-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them second in college basketball. The Aggies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last eight games against Texas A&M.