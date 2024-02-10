The Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. Texas A&M is 14-8 overall and 8-3 at home, while Tennessee is 17-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Vols are half a game out of first in the SEC standings and pushing for a top seed in March Madness, while the Aggies are shaping up to be a bubble team.

The Vols are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Tennessee odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 142.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -1.5

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee over/under: 142.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -127, Texas A&M +107

What you need to know about Texas A&M

Winning is a lot easier when you dominate your opponent 16-5 on the offensive boards, a fact Texas A&M proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against Missouri as the Aggies claimed a 79-60 win. The win made it back-to-back victories for Texas A&M. Texas A&M's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances.

One of the most notable came from Tyrece Radford, who scored 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Andersson Garcia, who scored seven points along with 16 rebounds and five assists. The Aggies, however, haven't been a great team to back at home this season as they are just 3-8 ATS at Reed Arena, so that's a trend A&M backers will hope changes on Saturday.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee stacked another blowout win onto their ever-increasing pile on Wednesday. The Vols dominated the LSU Tigers for a 88-68 win. The matchup was essentially decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-27. Tennessee got its win thanks largely to several key players, but it was Dalton Knecht out in front who scored 27 points and recoded seven rebounds and six assists. Another player making a difference was Zakai Zeigler, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Knecht, a Northern Colorado transfer, has been a breakout star for Tennessee with 20.2 points per game. Forward Jonas Aidoo is also having a strong season with 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Zeigler (10.8 ppg), Josiah-Jordan James (9.2 ppg) and Santiago Vescovi (7.7. ppg) are all solid options as well, giving the Vols plenty of options.

