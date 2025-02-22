The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC) will try to pick up their first road win against a ranked opponent this season when they face the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-6, 9-4) on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has lost its previous three road games against ranked SEC teams, but it is coming off an 81-76 win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Texas A&M had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 70-54 loss to No. 21 Mississippi State on Tuesday. The Aggies are tied for fourth place in the SEC, while the Vols are tied for sixth place. Tennessee starting center Felix Okpara is listed as questionable on the availability report.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station. The Aggies are favored by 2 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 130.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Texas A&M-Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee spread: Texas A&M -2

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee over/under: 130.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee money line: Texas A&M -127, Tennessee +106

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M returns home after its five-game winning streak was snapped in a loss at No. 21 Mississippi State on Tuesday. Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with 13 points, while CJ Wilcher and Wade Taylor IV each scored 11 points. They led by one point at halftime before missing their first eight shots of the second half and never recovering.

The Aggies are still alive for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they will be playing in front of a rowdy crowd on Saturday afternoon. They blitzed Tennessee at home last February, cruising to an 85-69 win as 2-point home underdogs. Texas A&M is 13-1 in its last 14 games at Reed Arena, and Tennessee has only covered the spread twice in its last six contests.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off a well-timed midweek bye, giving the Volunteers a week of rest heading into this crucial showdown. They are coming off an 81-76 win over Vanderbilt last weekend, rallying from 16 points down. Veteran point guard Zakai Zeigler scored all of his season-high 22 points in the second half and added eight assists in the game.

Zeigler shot 7 of 9 from the floor after halftime, while Chaz Lanier chipped in 21 points and eight rebounds. The Vols have six wins against ranked opponents, and they have won four of their last five games. They are 9-1 in their last 10 February games, and they have covered the spread in six of their last nine Saturday outings.

