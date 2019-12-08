Texas A&M vs. Texas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas A&M (home) vs. Texas (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-4; Texas 7-1

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dickies Arena. Texas is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while A&M is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Longhorns took down the UAB Blazers 67-57. Texas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Andrew Jones, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, and G Courtney Ramey, who had 13 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, A&M also played a game with a lot of turnovers (25) and lost 67-62 to the Fairfield Stags. A&M's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Quenton Jackson, who had 15 points and five assists, and G Savion Flagg, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 17 points.

Texas' win lifted them to 7-1 while Texas A&M's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if Texas can repeat their recent success or if A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.